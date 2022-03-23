Justin Bieber designs new jersey for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

Justin Bieber is getting to bring his own style to his favorite hockey team.

The Canadian singer, along with his clothing company drew house, has teamed up with the Toronto Maple Leafs to design a special jersey in honor of the NHL team’s annual Next Gen game on Wednesday.

“My love for the Maple Leafs has always been a big part of who I am, and my passion for the team, and the passion of millions of fans, is stitched into this Next Gen sweater,” Bieber said in a statement. “I’m grateful to the Leafs for the chance to team up again to create something so authentic for the team and its fans.”

The reversible jersey features a blue-and-black motif on one side with a maple leaf logo in the middle and the Toronto skyline stitched into the bands on the sleeves. The other side is black and yellow with a maple leaf in the center that incorporates the drew house logo.

The Leafs will be wearing the blue-and-black version of the jersey during today’s game against the New Jersey Devils. It’s also available for fans to buy at NHLShop.com.

In 2021, Justin showed his love for the Leafs by dedicating a video for his song “Hold On” to the team.

