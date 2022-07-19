Justin Bieber confirms his tour will resume at the end of the month

RBMG/Def Jam Recordings

Justin Bieber is heading back out on tour after battling Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which paralyzed a portion of his face and forced him to call off the remaining North American dates of his Justice World Tour.

NME reports that the Grammy winner is set to launch the European half of his tour on July 31 with a performance at Italy’s Lucca Summer festival.

From there, Justin will traverse across Europe before embarking on the South America, Asia and Australian legs of his tour. Dates for his postponed North American shows will be announced “very soon,” per a press release.

Back on June 10, the “Ghost” singer took to Instagram to tell fans why he had to cancel several tour dates. Revealing he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, he explained in the video, “It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves. It has caused my face to have paralysis.”

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by the chickenpox virus, which continues to lay dormant in a person after initial infection and can reactivate as a shingles rash, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber, and his mentor Usher have both spoken out about his recovery, assuring fans that he is doing well and is on the road to recovery.

