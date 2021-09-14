Justin Bieber celebrates third wedding anniversary with Met Gala performance

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

According to E!, Monday’s Met Gala wasn’t just the biggest fashion event of the year, it was also Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey‘s third wedding anniversary. So the couple combined the two by walking the red carpet together — and then Justin took the stage for a surprise performance.

As E! notes, while both Justin and Hailey have attended the Met Gala separately or with other dates in the past, Monday night marked the first time they hit the A-list event together. Both wore black from head to toe — Justin wore a black suit with wide-legged trousers and sneakers, while Hailey chose a simple black column St. Laurent dress with a plunging neckline.

Later on, Justin performed for the crowd, as documented in the Instagram Story of social media star Jackie Aina, who shared footage of TikTok star Addison Rae screaming along with every word as Justin sang a throwback number, “Baby.”

According to Vogue, the surprise set also featured Justin performing his recent hits “Lonely,” “Hold On” and “Anyone.” During the performance, he wore jeans, a denim jacket and, oddly, a black ski mask that completely covered his face.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.