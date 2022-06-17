Justin Bieber calls off remaining US tour to recover from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

RBMG/Def Jam Recordings

Justin Bieber has called off the remainder of his North American tour dates so that he can recover from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which has paralyzed the right side of his face.

Summerfest’s official Twitter shared a message from Justin’s camp announcing the cancellations. The statement begins, “In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including at Summerfest at the @amfamamp in Milwaukee, WI on Friday, June 24, 2022 will be postponed.”

“Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer,” the statement continues.

Justin alerted fans last week of his health scare and shared a video of how Ramsay Hunt Syndrome has affected his ability to move the muscles on his face. “This eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face,” he revealed.

Justin understood fans would be “frustrated” to hear he had to call off some tour stops and explained, “I’m just physically not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious.”

Wife ﻿Hailey Bieber ﻿updated fans on her husband’s recovery on Wednesday, telling ﻿Good Morning America﻿, “He’s getting better every single day… He’s going to be totally OK.”

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a rare neurological complication caused by the chickenpox virus, which can reactivate as shingles later in life as it stays dormant after initial infection. The Mayo Clinic says the syndrome is caused when a shingles rash breaks out near one’s ear and that can trigger facial paralysis.

