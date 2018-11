The Seattle Police Department suggests:

Keep thieves out of secure parking garages by ensuring doors fully close behind you.

• Remove or hide anything that a car prowler might mistake as something worth stealing.

• If valuables must be left behind, hide them out of sight several blocks away before parking.

• Remote controls for garages should never be left inside parked vehicles.

• If you park on the street, choose a well-lit, open space.

More Seatttle Police Tips and where to report (HERE).