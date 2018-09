So Just How Much Did Amazon Slash Prices at Whole Foods?

We all love WHOLE FOODS, and they can’t deny that people would joke and refer to them as WHOLE PAYCHECK. First off, name calling isn’t very nice and second, after the first wave of AMAZON price slashing folks should give them a WHOLE THANK YOU!

Check out the results (HERE)

Andd…AMAZON & WHOLE FOODS are matching cash donations for HARVEY RELIEF made on AMAZON up to $1M which you can access from (HERE)