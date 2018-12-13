Credit: Green Art Phttps://www.bigstockphoto.com/image-110642336/stock-photo-christmas-fudge-traditional-homemade-chocolate-sweet-dessert-food-in-wooden-box-on-vintage-table-bachotography | BigStockPhoto.com

It Just Isn’t Christmas without Fudge [easy recipes]

I remember this so well, that I can even taste it.  Visiting my Grandma Joyce every holiday and eating fudge.  She had mastered it.  Soooooo creamy and delish.  And bless her heart, she kept it simple AND a batch without the nuts for us kids.  And really, it’s not as hard as you think and trust me…

Fudge makes an AWESOME gift from the soul:)

  • Easy No Bake Fudge (HERE)
  • From Scratch Fudge (HERE)
  • All Recipes has LOTS of ideas including Eggnog Fudge (HERE)
  • And check out ALL these different flavored EASY Fudge recipe (HERE)

 

