Just in Time

HERO ALERT! Officer Erika Urrea saves a man’s life after his wheelchair became stuck on train tracks.

Officer Erika Urrea of the Lodi, California Police Department sprung into action

to save a man’s life after his wheelchair became stuck on train tracks.

Typically, when we hear about police bodycam footage in the news,

it’s because a cop did something bad and needs to be held accountable.

But thankfully, this daring tale of police rescue is not one of those stories!

She spotted an elderly man in a wheelchair who appeared to be stuck on the tracks.

Unfortunately, the arm guards were already coming down to stop traffic and the train

was barreling right at him, so Urrea had to literally think on her feet.

She pulled him off the tracks just in the nick of time.

