That’s right, KFC announced the launch of a limited-edition candle that’s gravy scented.

First a firelog that smells like fried chicken now it’s a way to make your home smell like gravy.

Right now, there are only 230 available on a first-come-first-serve basis in the UK.

“Nothing beats the sweet, soulful aroma of KFC gravy,” their website says. You can enter your name and email for a chance to win one.

Full Story: HERE