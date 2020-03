Just For Kids: A Comic Explaination Of Corona Virus

Good news if kids get the virus it tends to be very MILD.

NPR did a TERRIFIC video to explain the virus to kids. It’s a FUN 5 minute video.

Fold out pamphlet just for you.

I dare you to fold them

.

I did try this and well it worked but mine looked like well, that!

Simple, wash your hands and say the alphapet that is about thirty seconds.

Don’t pick your nose…

Lots of people are working to keep you safe.

NPR: Audio and Zine (booklet)

Awesome Fun Video

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069