Just Curious

TOP 15 QUESTIONS PEOPLE DREAD DURING THE HOLIDAYS:
- Have you put on weight?
- What’s happening in your love life?
- Have you found a partner/boyfriend/girlfriend yet?
- When are you going to have a baby?
- Why are you still single?
- Why aren’t you married yet?
- When are you going to get married?
- Do you still see/hear from your ex?
- When are you going to get a proper job?
- When are you going to buy a house?
- Would you like children one day?
- When are we going to meet your new boyfriend/girlfriend?
- Why did you do that to your hair?
- What happened to that nice person you were dating?
- When are you going to move out?
But wait…there is more… so much more!