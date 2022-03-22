JUST B/C YOU’RE GOOD @ IT, DOESN’T MEAN U ENJOY IT

Laurie Hardie, Anna D and Claire find out the WKND is guest starring in a long running TV show. Not only do we talk about the “Starboy” but we also talk about “StarHug”, a local author’s children’s book that is really taking off! The book is wonderful, and the author’s story – amazing! – as she makes us want be brave in a world of languishing. We talk about how just because you’re good at something doesn’t mean you enjoy it. We discuss the benefits of learning how to work with different “tendencies” at the office. Also, Dolly Parton bows out of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame. Maybe we can talk her into finally starting her own big hair metal punk band…..get her to reconsider……or not.

