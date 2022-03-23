Just a Man and His Pink Grasshopper

Pinky now goes everywhere with Dirk Parker!!!

An Ohio man said he feels lucky after discovering an extremely rare pink grasshopper.

Dirk Parker is from Tippecanoe, Ohio; but he’s currently working in East Texas.

While out on a walk, he recently spotted this pink grasshopper, now affectionately known as “Pinky”.

Parker said he took a few pictures and went back to his hotel, but he couldn’t stop thinking about Pinky. So, he turned to the internet and discovered just how rare his find was.

So, after a phone call to his Dad, Parker decided to go back the next day in search of the pink grasshopper.

He also spoke to a professor at the University of Texas who told him Pinky would not have a high chance of survival in the wild. The pink color makes it easy for predators to spot, which is why seeing such a large pink grasshopper is extra rare.

Parker said he thought about giving Pinky to a zoo or insect exhibit, but doesn’t want his rare find to go just anywhere.

So, now the pair are inseparable.

