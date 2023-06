Hamara|BigStock

Observed on June 19, the nation’s newest federal holiday commemorates the end of slavery in Texas.

Here’s how it came to be celebrated nationwide.

At a gathering to celebrate Juneteenth, a participant waves the Pan-African flag in Galveston, Texas. The holiday commemorates the end of slavery in Texas—two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed people who had been enslaved elsewhere in the U.S.

National Geographic

Wikipedia

The Smithsonian

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069