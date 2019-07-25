July 25: Disney Ornaments, Holiday Concerts, Holiday Weight Loss Secrets & a NYC Holiday Vacation [Podcast]

July 25, 2019

Happy Christmas in July! There are only five months until Christmas (that's only 151 shopping days!) and Heather is already planning her lean holiday meals to avoid the 4% weight gain that the average person manages to put on between Thanksgiving and Christmas. If you would also like to be able to button your pants up come January, check out these amazing recipes she found. Cliff, on the other hand, is planning out the concerts he wants to see this holiday. LeAnn Rimes isn't bringing her "You and Me and Christmas" tour to Seattle, but Brian Setzer and Mannheim Steamroller will be making an appearance. Heather thinks that a Christmas WDW vacation might be out of her budget, but thinks that NYC for the holidays might be great, especially if she was able to check out a John Waters Christmas or see the Rockettes. And finally, Cliff is in LOVE with the new Disney Christmas ornaments that are coming out this year (perfect for the Disney lover on your Christmas list or maybe...for yourself.)

The night jock and digital guy from Seattle’s Christmas Station, The New Warm 106.9, are soooo Xtra. Around here, it's always Christmas, and Heather & Cliff are there for it. From holiday scented deodorant to high tech festive décor, join them on the 25th of each month (and even more in December) all things Christmas!

About Warm 106.9

Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
