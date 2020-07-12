Judith Matloff has lived the experiences that help us navigate today’s challenges.

July 12, 2020

Judith Matloff is an author, teaches at Columbia’s Graduate School of Journalism, and is a media safety advocate. Judith’s career began as a foreign correspondent, so travelling to hot spots around the globe. Those experiences led her to write this newest, very relevant book for our life: How to Drag a Body and Other Safety Tips You Hope to Never Need –Survival Tricks for Hacking, Hurricanes, and Hazards Life Might Throw at You”. Long title but has a wealth of information. Bottom line–Be Prepared. Think about the situation and have an exit plan.

www.judithmatloff.com

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

About Kate Daniels

Kate Daniels
Kate Daniels is the host of Sunday Morning Magazine and Inspirational Women.
