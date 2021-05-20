Judge? Comment? or Help Out?

lovleah|BigStock

It happens, even in public, kids with autism have meltdowns.

This is so hard for the parents because once it starts,

the meltdown will continue, while people look on in judgement.

Not only judgement but often rude comments.

Not on this day.

The story comes from Better to Be Different,

“A total stranger saved me today from either a meltdown lasting up to an hour or more,

or the alternative, which is usually a bit of a beating from my boy who totally loses

himself when he has a meltdown and can become very aggressive.”

“Natalie Fernando was taking her 5-year-old autistic son Rudy

(affectionately known as “Roo”) for a seaside walk at a popular promenade

in Essex when the little boy spiraled into a meltdown.

“Knowing she and Rudy were drawing attention and that her son’s outburst might go on for an hour,

Fernando was apologetic but she soon found herself subjected to the reproachful stares

and comments of passersby,” the story continued.

A man who came upon them saw that they needed a different kind of attention.

Seeing the boy lying on the floor, the man asked the boy his name.

As the mother wrote, “When I explained he didn’t really understand and that he is autistic

and has a host of other challenges making this part of the walk difficult,

he said, ‘That’s cool, I’ll lay down with him.’”

“The calming maneuver quickly turned the situation around,”

“After Rudy recovered his composure, Ian walked Roo and his mom back to their car.”

#stopparentshaming

