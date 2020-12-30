JP Saxe & Julia Michaels are bringing their 2020-defining duet to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Arista Records

“If the World Was Ending” duo — and real-life couple — JP Saxe and Julia Michaels will perform on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest Thursday night on ABC. JP, who’s Canadian, says he’s thrilled to be able to take part in this American TV institution.

“I’m very honored to be a part of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, so grateful to have been asked and excited to, to sing my heart out,” he tells ABC Audio. “I remember being five, six years old in Bloomington, Indiana, with my grandparents, watching this every New Year’s Eve, and that will be in the back of my mind while I perform.”

“Do I think that we’re going to celebrate 2020 ending a little extra? I mean, I think I am and everyone I know and love probably will be, too,” he laughs. “So I would imagine that’s something we all have in common.”

Despite the fact that it was written in July of 2019, JP and Julia’s song “If the World Was Ending” became one of the defining tracks of 2020, and recently earned the couple a Grammy nod.

“I think the meaning of the song went from a hypothetical catastrophe…to a very real life situation that made anything that got in the way of love seem a little less important,” he explains.

“2020 is a strange year to pick a highlight of, but I think I’ve gotten better at finding the silver linings,” JP adds. “And I think people I love, I’ve seen them just hone that ‘find the silver lining skill,'” he explains. “I never really thought of that as a skill before, and I certainly do now!”



Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest kicks off Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Andrea Dresdale

