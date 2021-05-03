JP Saxe announces debut album ‘Dangerous Levels of Introspection,’ coming next month

Arista Records

This past Friday, JP Saxe‘s girlfriend and “If the World Was Ending” duet partner Julia Michaels released her debut album. Now it’s JP’s turn.

The Canadian singer/songwriter will release his debut album, Dangerous Levels of Introspection, on June 25. A new single, “Like That,” arrives this Friday, along with a video.

“If the World Was Ending,” which was Grammy-nominated for Song of the Year, is included on the album, as is “Line by Line,” JP’s current single with Maren Morris.

On May 14, JP will play a livestream from The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

JP is also up for five trophies at this year’s Juno Awards — the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys — on June 6.

