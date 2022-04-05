Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio City Show will feature Cyndi Lauper, Mrs. Maisel and more

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

When Josh Groban launched his New York residency at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2020, he had a few special guests joining him, including sexuality expert Dr. Ruth Westheimer, of all people. The pandemic subsequently put future shows on hold, but he’s finally resuming the residency on Thursday — with even more special guests.

People reports that celebrities who’ll be joining Josh onstage for his Great Big Radio City Show performances on April 7, 8 and 8 include Cyndi Lauper, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, The Gilded Age star Denée Benton, the hip hop musical comedy group Freestyle Love Supreme — co-founded by Lin-Manuel Miranda — and more.

Josh has connections with these folks, of course: Brosnahan stars in an original scripted series from Audible called The Miranda Obsession, in which Josh also appears, while Benton was Josh’s co-star in the Broadway musical Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. Josh has also appeared as a guest with Freestyle Love Supreme, and performed at Cyndi’s annual New York City holiday benefit concert.

“I’m so grateful to have the gift of performing at the iconic Radio City Music Hall for a whole series of evenings to craft a show unlike anything I’ve ever done before,” Josh tells People. “I’ve asked some friends and fellow artists to join me and I’m humbled by the amazing people who’ve said yes.”

He adds, “The show will have plenty of music but also quite a few laughs and surprises and some really unique collaborations that could only happen on a New York stage. I can’t wait to be together with an audience again in one of the greatest venues of the world.”

Tickets for the shows are now available.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.