Josh Groban’s ‘Great Big Radio City Show’ will air on PBS

Fans of Josh Groban will still be able to check out his Great Big Radio City Show when it airs on PBS next month.

The channel confirmed the good news and teased that the “one of a kind show,” which he recorded in April, will air November 25.

According to the official description, viewers will “Experience the world-renowned baritone performing songs from many musical genres alongside several special guest stars including Cyndi Lauper, Denée Benton, New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck and more.”

Those who don’t have cable can still tune into the spectacular as it’ll also stream on PBS Passport.

This concert serves as Groban’s love letter to the city that gave him his first Tony nomination. The episode also doubles as a 50th anniversary celebration of PBS’ Great Performances series.

In addition to singing some well-loved Broadway hits, Josh will perform his best-known songs and duet with legendary recording artists, including Cyndi Lauper, with whom he will perform “Time After Time.”

The Great Big Radio City Show airs November 25 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS.

