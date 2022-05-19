Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio City Show to be livestreamed

Thomas Falcone

So far, Josh Groban has performed his Great Big Radio City Show concert just a handful of times since he launched it in 2020, but if you weren’t able to get to New York City to check it out, one of his shows is going to be livestreamed next month.

Josh most recently did the show last month over three nights, and those performances featured special guests like Cyndi Lauper, actress/singer Rita Wilson and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan. It’ll livestream June 9 at 8 p.m. ET at Livestream.JoshGroban.com and will be then be available On Demand through Sunday, June 12. Tickets start at $35 and are on sale now.

During the livestream, fans will be able to flip through different camera angles so they can watch the show in their preferred way. A VIP experience is also available, which features a live Zoom Q&A and special performance with Josh that’ll start at 7 p.m. ET, plus exclusive merch.

