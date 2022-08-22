Josh Groban to sing national anthem before NASA’s Artemis I launch

Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Josh Groban‘s upcoming performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” will be a blast … literally.

Josh has been tapped to sing the national anthem at next week’s launch of NASA’s Artemis I, a mission that will test NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft by sending it on an uncrewed flight test around the moon. The test will pave the way for future lunar exploration.

The rocket will launch Monday, August 29, from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Josh, performing with jazz legend Herbie Hancock, will sing “The Star Spangled Banner.” There will also be appearances from Captain America himself, Chris Evans, plus Jack Black and Keke Palmer. In addition, the Philadelphia Orchestra and cellist Yo-Yo Ma will perform “America the Beautiful.”

You’ll be able to watch the whole thing live on the NASA app and on NASA’s website.

