Josh Groban to resume residency at New York’s Radio City Music Hall in April 2022

Josh Groban kicked off his residency at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on Valentine’s Day of 2020 — the first of what was supposed to be many shows. Of course, a month later, the pandemic hit and everything was canceled. But now, Josh has announced that he’s finally returning to the famed venue next spring.

“We are BACK!” he tweeted Thursday. “With great excitement and gratitude I’ll return to @RadioCity April 7-9. Each show will be unique with special surprises, celebrating the vibrant and talented melting pot of NYC.”

On Instagram, he added, “All tickets from the original 2020 dates will be honored…and I’ll see you there to celebrate.” Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com.

In addition to Josh performing his best-known songs and unexpected covers — such as Elton John‘s “Empty Sky” — that first show in 2020 featured a mix of comic, filmed video pieces and special guests, including Dr. Ruth Westheimer and an incredible cello player who Josh just happened to meet on the subway.

