Josh Groban to perform for Biden at 59th Inaugural National Prayer Service

Over the weekend, Josh Groban sang at the “Indoguration” for President-elect Joe Biden‘s German Shepherd, Major. But on Thursday, he’ll actually get to sing for Biden himself.

Josh is one of the performers who’ll perform at the 59th Inaugural National Prayer Service, which takes place on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET, the day after Biden is been sworn in as the 46th president. The event, hosted by the Washington National Cathedral, will be virtual, and livestreamed at BidenInaugural.org/watch and Cathedral.org.

The custom of having a prayer service dates back to the days of George Washington. This year’s event will include prayers, readings, blessings and hymns from interfaith leaders, artists and “other inspiring voices,” according to the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

In addition to Josh, the service will feature performances from the Godmother of Soul, Patti LaBelle, and iconic gospel group The Clark Sisters. Bishop William J. Barber II will deliver the homily.

By Andrea Dresdale

