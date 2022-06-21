Josh Groban teams with Rita Wilson for new single “Songbird”

Sing It Loud LLC

In April, when he performed his Great Big Radio City Show at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Josh Groban brought out special guest Rita Wilson for a duet version of “Songbird,” the classic Fleetwood Mac song from Rumours. Now, the duet has been released as a single.

In a statement, Rita Wilson — who’s an actress, singer and film producer in addition to being Mrs. Tom Hanks — says “‘Songbird,’ written by Christine McVie, “has always been a song that has gone straight to my soul. The simplicity of the lyric and melody makes it so powerful. It’s as if you’re eavesdropping on the most intimate of conversations.”

She adds, “Singing this as a duet with Josh Groban allowed the imaginary conversation I had in my head to live with these two lovers, who may have been experiencing this exchange for the first time in their lives.”

You can watch Rita and Josh perform the song when the Radio City show is livestreamed this Friday, June 24. It was going to be streamed earlier this month, but Josh got COVID, so he moved it.

