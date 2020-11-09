Josh Groban sings for America in the shower; announces new PBS special

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Josh Groban is singing a song of unity.

The singer stepped into his shower over the weekend, fully clothed, and delivered a rendition of “America the Beautiful” following the news that Joe Biden was named president-elect of the United States.

“There are enough memes out there to fill 2 internets so I will sing instead,” Josh tweeted. “Today’s #showersong is to cleanse the vitriol. Let’s mend. For brotherhood & sisterhood. I feel hopeful that the best of who we are, whether we agree or respectfully disagree, can start to rise again.”

In other Josh Groban news, PBS will be airing an inside look at his recent virtual concert events with Josh Groban: An Evening of Harmony. The special premieres nationwide on PBS stations beginning Saturday, November 28. Check your local listings.

Josh kicked off his virtual concert series with a livestream show in October. His next one takes place on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, with the third and final show taking place on December 19.

His new album, Harmony, is out November 20.

By Andrea Tuccillo

