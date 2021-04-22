Josh Groban shares his top TV viewing tips

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Since he’s been unable to perform live for fans in the past year, Josh Groban has been entertaining them in other ways, like doing virtual concerts, singing fan requests in his shower, hosting movie nights, doing online benefits, and even appearing on American Idol. But of course, Josh has also had to entertain himself, which he says he’s been doing by watching a lot of TV — just like the rest of us.

“I love watching travel docs….my favorite part of this job is traveling and seeing the world, so I’m enjoying kind of reliving some of that through those,” Josh says of his preferred watching. He’s a particular fan of the late Anthony Bourdain‘s various shows.

“And I love the true crime,” he adds. “I highly recommend the revamped version of Unsolved Mysteries. If you want to not sleep at night, that’s really, really a fun one.”

“I’ve been getting into podcasts,” Josh continues. “I’ve been listening to a lot of books on tape just to get some fresh air and take a walk and listen to a great book, which is not something I did a lot in the past. So, you know, it’s all good.”

However, there is that visceral reaction that Josh says he gets when he’s watching a movie or a TV show that was filmed in the “before times” — you know, before COVID-19 made us all keep our distance.

“You know, we’ve been in this pandemic for a certain amount of time now when you see people [on TV shows] hugging and gathering in bars and you have that instinct you have, like, when you watch a horror movie and they go in the wrong door,” he laughs. “You go, ‘No, don’t do that! What are you doing? Are you crazy?'”

