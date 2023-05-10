Josh Groban says time he’s taking to do ‘Sweeney Todd’ will make next album even better

Franz Szony

Josh Groban‘s latest Broadway role, the lead in the revival of Sweeney Todd, has been a huge success. He recently scored a Tony nomination, the musical is also nominated for a Tony. Of course, the longer Sweeney runs, the longer fans will have to wait for a new album from Josh, but he says the fact that he’s doing the show will make his next album even better.

“The good news is during quarantine, I wrote a lot and I got a lot of songs, and there’s a huge amount of material that is ready for me to press the red button on,” he tells ABC Audio. “So there’s lots of creative excitement ready where that’s concerned.”

He recalls, “I know when I came out of [my last Broadway show] Great Comet, I came out just absolutely out of the cannon, ready to do [last album] Bridges.”

And he expects the same thing to happen when he’s done with Sweeney Todd.

Josh explains, “For me, theater is where I go to rediscover myself, to dive into a story, and see things through a different lens and through a different interpretation.”

“I’m going to wait a minute to do another album and to put out another album. But the time that I will have spent doing [the show] will be, I think, really, really worthwhile.”

In addition to his Tony nominations, Josh was nominated for the 23rd annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. He scored a nod for Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical. Voting is underway now and runs through May 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Winners will be announced June 1.

Meanwhile, the Sweeney Todd cast album comes out later this year.

