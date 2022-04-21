Josh Groban reveals why he’ll continue to wear a mask on planes

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for YoungArts

Although passengers aren’t required to wear masks on mass transportation anymore, don’t expect to see Josh Groban without his. The Grammy nominee explained he’s still concerned about COVID-19.

Catching up with TMZ before boarding a flight, the interviewer asked why he was wearing a mask at the terminal. “Well, you know, I use my lungs for a living,” Josh remarked through his black mask.

The “You Raise Me Up” singer also shared his thoughts on people celebrating the end of the mask mandate, especially those who cheered and clapped in the now-viral videos of pilots telling their passengers they can now remove their face coverings.

“It’s one of those things where it’s, I guess, personal preference,” he expressed. “I’ve got parents in their late 70s and I’m about to go on tour so I’m just being extra cautious. But to each his own.”

A federal judge in Florida struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s travel mask mandate this week, which had previously been extended into next month. The Department of Justice has appealed the ruling, but many airlines have since dropped the requirement and left the decision whether to wear a mask up to their passengers.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.