Josh Groban reveals "insane" track list for new album 'Harmony,' including special guests

Josh Groban has revealed the track list for his new album, Harmony, and even he can’t believe how great it is.

On Twitter, he wrote, “Here is the insane track list – Some of my favorite songs in the universe as well as 2 (Your Face and The Fullest) that were written during the past few months.”

Those “favorite songs in the universe” include Josh’s renditions of Kenny Loggins‘ “Celebrate Me Home,” Joni Mitchell‘s “Both Sides Now” — a duet with Sara Bareilles — plus Roberta Flack‘s “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” Bonnie Raitt‘s “I Can’t Make You Love Me” and Elvis Presley‘s “It’s Now or Never.”

Other guests on the album include gospel legend Kirk Franklin and Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. Josh’s take on “The Impossible Dream” is out now.



In a statement, Josh say he’d recorded about five songs before COVID-19 hit. Then, he says, “Sound was replaced with solitude…to be sharing in a collective global tragedy changed everything…The result is an album that began to take a new shape.”

“When I was finally able to really sing again…it became my saving grace and not just a pleasure,” he says, adding, “It is with such immense gratitude that I get to release Harmony to you now. I hope that every ounce of the love and healing I experienced recording it finds its way to you too.”

Josh says of the two new songs he wrote for the album “fit what has been in my heart this very moment and are bursting with my hope for the future.”

The first of three virtual concerts Josh is doing to promote Harmony takes place this Saturday at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. He’ll be performing Broadway favorites at this one.

Here’s the track listing for Harmony, which is out November 20.

“The World We Knew (Over and Over)”

“Angels”

“Celebrate Me Home”

“Shape of My Heart” (Duet with Leslie Odom Jr.)

“Your Face”

“Both Sides Now” (Duet with Sara Bareilles)

“She”

“The Impossible Dream”

“The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face”

“It’s Now or Never”

“I Can’t Make You Love Me”

“The Fullest” (Feat. Kirk Franklin)





By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.