Josh Groban marks 20th anniversary of his debut album with new bonus tracks

Warner/143/Reprise

It’s hard to believe, but 20 years ago on Saturday, Josh Groban released his self-titled debut album. Today, he’s marking that anniversary with the release of a new digital version of the album that includes some rare and unreleased tracks.

The 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Josh Groban is out now, and in addition to well-known songs like “You’re Still You,” “To Where You Are” and his version of “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night),” it includes two new bonus tracks.

One of the new tracks is “Mia Per Sempre (Mine Forever),” which originally appeared as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of the album, and the other one is Josh’s first-ever studio demo recording: an Italian song titled “Roma Nun Fa’ La Stupida Stasera,” which translates to “Rome, Don’t Be Stupid Tonight.”

Josh Groban has so far sold over five million copies in the U.S. Josh’s most recent album is last year’s Harmony.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.