Josh Groban jokes about the wine he’d pair with his ﻿’Sweeney Todd’ ﻿meat pies

If you’re familiar with the story of Sweeney Todd, then you know about the human meat pies. So what would wine lover Josh Groban pair with one of Mrs. Lovett’s infamous pies?

When speaking to Eater, Josh thought he was being asked that question and seemingly had no reservations about answering. “I guess I’d probably switch to the merlot,” he candidly responded.

Josh will take on the role of the titular demon barber in a revival of the Tony-winning 1979 musical, in which the victims he slaughters are handed over to accomplice Mrs. Lovett’s “capable hands.”

As for whether or not Josh has any pie-making skills of his own, the singer confessed, “I simply provide the ingredients in my role as Sweeney. But I’ve never actually made a meat pie.”

At least he has tasted one — obviously the non-cannibalistic sort. “My girlfriend is British, and she introduced me to the cottage pie the other day, and I thought it was very yummy,” he said.

As for what else he’s doing to prepare for his upcoming role, Josh quipped, “I expect that I’m going to learn about shaving and a lot about barber skills. And through my extraordinary costar Annaleigh Ashford, I’m going to learn a lot about baking.”

Previews for Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street begin February 26 at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Tickets are available on SweeneyToddBroadway.com.

In other Josh news, watch his hilarious cameo in the new “Weird Al” Yankovic biopic, Weird, where he plays a waiter who serves dinner to Daniel Radcliffe‘s Al and Evan Rachel Wood‘s Madonna. The movie is now streaming on Roku.

