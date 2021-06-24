Josh Groban, Gloria Estefan, Sting, Alicia Keys to perform on ‘Vax India Now’ charity special

ABC/Eric McCandless

While the U.S. is emerging from the pandemic thanks to a high vaccination rate, other countries aren’t so lucky — especially India, where thousands are dying due to a second wave of COVID-19. That’s why some big stars are getting together to highlight the need for vaccine distribution in that country.

Vax India Now is a concert special that will livestream on CNN and other platforms on July 7. Sting, Josh Groban, Alicia Keys, Gloria Estefan, Annie Lennox and Andrea Bocelli are among the global stars who’ll take part in the special, with more to be announced.

The special will highlight what’s happening on the ground in India and ask viewers to donate to help stop the spread of COVID-19. You can also donate now at the Vax India Now website. The money raised will go to the Giving Back Fund, which will distribute the money to the American India Foundation and other organizations in India that support vaccination efforts.

According to Variety, the special will be available at Dreamstage.live, as well as on CNN’s YouTube channel and the Vax India Now website.

