Josh Groban appearing on telethon ‘Stars in the House for Ukraine’ Saturday

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Josh Groban is just one of dozens of stars who will take part in a 10-hour telethon to raise money and awareness for those affected by the war in Ukraine.

Called Stars in the House for Ukraine, the event will take place Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. ET, and will stream on starsinthehouse.com or on the Stars in the House YouTube channel.

The celebrity guests participating will either be singing, or reading donations as they roll in. All money raised will benefit International Rescue Committee’s humanitarian efforts, and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS will match every donation dollar for dollar, up to $50,000.

In addition to Josh, the telethon will feature Ben Stiller, Kristen Bell, Tony Shalhoub, David Hasselhoff, Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Steve Martin, John Stamos, Mandy Patinkin, Annette Bening, Billy Porter, Kristin Chenoweth, Chandra Wilson and many, many more.

Several Ukrainian citizens will also participate in the telethon, including an actor who co-starred with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Servant of the People, the show the former comedian was in before he ran for office.

