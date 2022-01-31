Josh Groban announces summer 2022 Harmony tour: “More than a concert for me”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CNN. A WarnerMedia Company. All Rights Reserved

Josh Groban released his album Harmony in November of 2020, but now, he’s finally getting a chance to bring those songs to fans live.

Josh has announced the Harmony Summer 2022 tour, kicking off June 17 in Detroit, MI and wrapping up at L.A.’s Greek Theater on August 2. His special guests on the tour will be Big Easy legends The New Orleans Preservation Hall Jazz Band, as well as violinist and singer Lucia Micarelli and singer/songwriter Eleri Ward.

“After far too long feeling torn away from my favorite part of my musical life, live performance, it is with huge excitement and gratitude to announce that I’ll be back doing what I do best and love most with the Harmony Tour,” Josh says in a statement.

“It will be more than a concert for me…it will be a celebration of connection with my friends, fans and colleagues who have been my anchors during the last couple of years and during the course of my career,” he adds. “I hope you’ll join us for these beautiful nights of music.”

Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning tomorrow, February 1 at 10 a.m. local time through February 3 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For pre-sale details, visit citientertainment.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 4, at 10 a.m. via JoshGroban.com.

Fans will be required to provide either a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination.

