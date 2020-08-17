Josh Groban announces new album, 'Harmony,' virtual concert tour set for fall

Andrew Eccles

Josh Groban is releasing a new album in November, and he’s come up with a unique way to promote it.

The album’s called Harmony and it’s out in November, exact date TBD. Josh has scheduled a virtual tour, which will see him performing three intimate concerts, livestreamed directly to fans. Josh tried this for the first time back in June, and it was a big success.

Each of these concerts has a different theme and will feature new songs plus old favorites. The first one, on October 3, will feature Josh performing Broadway songs. It streams at 4 p.m. ET, and tickets costs $25.

The second one, on November 26, will feature the new album, Harmony, and there will be two streams: one at 4 p.m. ET and another at 8 p.m ET. Tickets for that one are $25 as well.

The third one is probably the most exciting: Josh is going to do his first-ever holiday concert. It streams December 19 at 4 p.m. ET, with tickets going for $30.

A pass for all three concerts costs $65, and you also get the ability to re-watch each show for up to 48 hours afterward. The general public on-sale date for these passes is August 20 at 4 p.m. ET, at JoshGroban.com/Livestream. You can also get VIP packages at that same link.

Tickets for the individual concerts go on sale to the general public on August 27 at 4 p.m. ET.

Harmony is the follow-up to Josh’s 2018 album, Bridges.





By Andrea Dresdale

