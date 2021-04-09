Josh Groban admits his “Bean Song” is “very WTF” but “so much fun”

Bush’s Beans

Earlier this week, Josh Groban released the supremely bizarre yet hilarious “Bean Song,” as part of a Bush’s Beans ad campaign. In the song, he sings passionately about his love for beans, how healthful they are, and why they get a bad rap. Now, he’s explaining what possessed him to do this.

Noting that he’s often been asked to do commercials but has been wary of doing stuff that felt “phony,” Josh tells Billboard that he didn’t say yes immediately when Bush’s Beans approached him. But he reconsidered because he’s an avid bean fan.

“I’ve loved beans my whole life and I’m pretty much a vegetarian, and I did used to get made fun of for just having beans at the barbecue,” he tells Billboard.

He adds, “I just kind of sat at my piano for a few days, and I said to myself, ‘No pressure. If you can’t think of anything, just say thank you but no thanks and move on.’ Then, this song just kind of sprouted. I went back to them and I said, ‘I think we have something, but it’s really weird and it’s funny and is it OK?'”

“They’re like, ‘We’re all about it,’” Josh recalls. “They went with me on this weird journey and it turned into something that on paper, it’s very WTF, but in reality, so much fun to do.”

Josh is also thrilled he got his father to appear briefly in the song’s video, standing at a grill as Josh sings about how great beans are at a barbecue.

As he tells Billboard, “He’s so shy and it was like, if I could get my dad barbecuing…this video, even just for a second, it will be the best Easter egg ever.”

