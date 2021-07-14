Jordin Sparks to star in Hallmark Channel’s ‘A Christmas Treasure’

FOX via Getty Images

It’s Christmas in July: Jordin Sparks will star in a Hallmark Channel movie this holiday season.

The film, A Christmas Treasure, will premiere as part of the network’s Countdown to Christmas programming event. Jordin plays Lou, a woman who wonders if she should move to New York to pursue her writing career, or stay in her hometown of Pine Grove and run her family’s newspaper. She meets a chef who’s visiting Pine Grove for the holidays, and you can pretty much guess what happens next.

“Christmas is so special to me and I’m thrilled that I get to share this festive movie with you this year,” says Jordin in a statement, adding, “Joining the Hallmark family is a dream come true! I know people are going to fall in love with Lou and our story that truly represents the phrase, ‘Home is where the Heart is.’”

Jordin is also executive-producing the movie, and will will sing two holiday songs: “This Christmas” and “O Holy Night.” “Oh, It’s Christmas,” her original holiday song from her 2020 EP Cider & Hennessy, will be included, too.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.