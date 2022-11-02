Jordin Sparks, Gloria Estefan, Paula Abdul and more to perform at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

ABC/Andrew Eccles

Only 21 days separate us from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Among the performers serenading the crowd this year will be Gloria Estefan, Paula Abdul and Jordin Sparks.

The parade unveiled its lineup of performers and revealed which float they’ll be riding. Gloria will ride the Deck the Halls from Balsam Hill float with her daughter, Emily, and her grandson, Sasha. They will be on board to help celebrate their new holiday album, Estefan Family Christmas.

As for Jordin, you’ll be able to catch her on the new Toys “R” Us float. She’ll be accompanied by the franchise mascot Geoffrey, who will transform into a DJ for the event.

Paula will be making her parade debut while riding on the Jennie-O float that’s made to look like a giant golden turkey.

Other confirmed performers include Trombone Shorty, Ziggy Marley, Joss Stone, Kirk Franklin, country singer Cam, Betty Who and Fitz and The Tantrums.

As for you Broadway lovers, the shows making an appearance this year include Funny Girl, A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot, The Lion King as well as the Radio City Rockettes.

The 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is on Thursday, November 24 at 9 a.m. ET. It’ll air on NBC and Peacock.

