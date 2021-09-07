Jonas Brothers wonder “Who’s In Your Head” in new single

Republic Records

The Jonas Brothers are bound and determined to find out “Who’s In Your Head.”

Over the weekend, the trio of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas premiered the new song during their headlining set at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, and have since shared a teaser on TikTok.

The song features an ear-pleasing electro-pop beat as the brothers sing, “I wanna know/Who’s in your head/Stealin’ your heart while I’m still waiting/Who’s in your bed/Wrapped in your arms while I ain’t sleepin.'”

“Who’s In Your Head” will officially be released as their next single on September 17. The Grammy nominated group continue on their Remember This Tour through October 27.

