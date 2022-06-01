Jonas Brothers to sell off personal memorabilia for a dollar each during Las Vegas residency

Courtesy Live Nation

The Jonas Brothers are working hard to turn their Las Vegas residency this month into a very special fan experience — and they’re also using the opportunity to clean out their closets.

Nick Jonas tells Variety, “We’re cooking up a few special things for our fans. They’re going to help us pick the set list every night.” In addition, he adds, “We all walked through our homes and grabbed a bunch of [our] own personal memorabilia that we’re going to be selling for a dollar each at a pawn shop to thank them for always being so supportive.”

So how do you gain access to this pawn shop? You apparently have to subscribe to a new smartphone-based premium content service called Scriber, which will give you “unique, behind-the-scenes videos and updates” from the brothers for five bucks a month.

In addition to ticket presales and such, Variety reports, subscribers will get a chance to win a spot at the JoBros “Authentic Memorabilia Pawn Shop Dollar Store” in Vegas. The group will donate around $2 per subscription to various charities, and Scriber itself is donating some of its proceeds to carbon reduction efforts.

In addition to creating content for this new service, the group has equity in the company.

The JoBros Las Vegas residency kicks off at the Dolby Live Theater at the Park MGM on June 3 and runs through June 11.

