Jonas Brothers to perform new single, “Leave Before You Love Me,” at ‘Billboard’ Music Awards

Atiba Jefferson

Nick Jonas is hosting the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, and Jonas Brothers recently announced a summer tour — so you can probably guess what happens next.

That’s right: Jonas Brothers will be performing at the show this Sunday night, with special guest Marshmello. They’ll do their new single, “Leave Before You Love Me,” which is coming out at midnight.

JoBros, who last performed at the BBMAs in 2019, are celebrating their 15th anniversary on the Billboard charts this year; their debut came in 2006 with the album It’s About Time. They’ve scored a total of three Billboard number-one albums and charted 23 songs on the Hot 100, including their number-one hit, “Sucker.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards air Sunday night on NBC. Other performers include The Weeknd, Alicia Keys, Duran Duran, Pink, BTS, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, and the bands AJR, Glass Animals and twenty one pilots.

