Jonas Brothers opening Las Vegas branch of restaurant named for their great-grandma

Katia Temkin

The Jonas Brothers are tapping into Las Vegas’ red-hot restaurant scene.

In early 2022, the group, along with their parents and their brother, Frankie, will open Nellie’s Southern Kitchen, a new eatery at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The restaurant is named after Nellie, Kevin, Nick and Joe’s great-grandmother, who lived in Belmont, North Carolina until she passed away in 2011.

The restaurant is described as having “the comfort food, hospitality and Southern charm of the family’s 1760s roots in North Carolina,” and will feature live entertainment as well. This will be the second outpost of Nellie’s Southern Kitchen; there’s also one in Belmont.

In a statement, Kevin Jonas Sr., the brothers’ dad, says in a statement, “To open a restaurant in the heart of the iconic Las Vegas Strip is thrilling, and I know my Grandma Nellie would be truly amazed seeing her name in lights.”

Their mom, Denise, added, “One of our greatest joys in life is sharing a meal with those we love. There is always room for guests in our home and around our table. Grandma Nellie was the perfect example of showing this kind of comfort to people!”

