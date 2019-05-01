credit: Live Nation

Jonas Brothers Bring The Happiness! Coming to Tacoma!!

I announced this on the radio at 8:43 this morning.  By 9am I had fielded about a hundred phone calls and text messages wanting to know the skinny on tickets.  Talked about it in the office and the faces made can only be described as “FREAKOUT”!

Buying tickets is always an option starting next week.  But wouldn’t a FREE pair of tickets just set your day off the right way??

Text the word “JONAS” to 37667 to win!  (Deadline: Friday May 3rd at 5pm)

THERE’S MORE:

Starting Monday in the noon hour Shellie Hart has your sweet JONAS hook up!  That’s right:  FREE TICKETS on Warm 106.9!!

Oh, by the way, They’ll be LIVE at the Tacoma Dome October 12th.

Please try to keep any squealing to a minimum… That was a test.  Don’t squelch your squeal.  Share it with the world!

 

 

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
