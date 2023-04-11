Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake apparently engaged to ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Seems like Jon Bon Jovi is about to add a new A-lister to the family.

The rock star’s son Jake Bongiovi has apparently gotten engaged to his girlfriend, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

19-year-old Millie seemingly confirmed the news in a post on Instagram, featuring a happy photo of the couple embracing, with a ring clearly visible on Millie’s finger. In the caption she quoted another music superstar, Taylor Swift, writing, “I’ve loved you for three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.” That’s a lyric from Taylor’s top 10 hit “Lover.”

20-year-old Jake also shared photos of himself with his apparent new fiancée at the beach, captioning the pics “Forever.”

The couple has been publicly linked since 2021.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.