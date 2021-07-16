Jon Bon Jovi’s JBJ Soul Foundation donates grant to help homeless veterans

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Jon Bon Jovi‘s JBJ Soul Foundation is helping to provide housing for homeless veterans.

The charitable organization has given a $100,000 grant to the American Legion Post 107’s nonprofit Veterans Center of Hoboken in Bon Jovi’s native New Jersey, which will be used to provide new housing and supportive services to homeless veterans.

“JBJ Soul Foundation is dedicated to continuing our work with veterans, addressing issues of hunger and homelessness, and we are all inspired by the Veterans Center of Hoboken,” Bon Jovi says in a statement.

“The Center is not only expanding with 18 additional furnished housing units, but is also providing services including physical and mental health care and employment opportunities for these struggling veterans,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer adds. “This is exactly the kind of mission and positive impact the Foundation is proud to support.”

