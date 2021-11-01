Jon Bon Jovi tests positive for COVID-19, forced to cancel Miami event

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Jon Bon Jovi has tested positive for COVID-19.

The rocker was scheduled to perform with his solo band at a Runaway Tours event at the Loews South Beach in Miami over the weekend when the diagnosis came back, forcing him to cancel the show.

Fans got the unfortunate news by Jon’s brother, Matt Bongiovi, just before the show on Saturday. He reportedly told the audience that Jon felt great but would not be performing and was going “to bed,” according to WSVN.

Bon Jovi’s rep confirmed the positive test and told Asbury Park Press that he’s “fully vaccinated and feeling fine.”

Saturday’s show was the second of three nights planned for the Runaway Tours Halloween weekend getaway, scheduled for Friday through Sunday.

Even though fans didn’t get to see Jon, the rest of the band, who tested negative, played the set as scheduled.

As previously reported, Jon is scheduled to receive the Intrepid Lifetime Achievement Award at the Salute to Freedom Gala, which takes place November 10 in New York City aboard the U.S.S. Intrepid. No word on whether or not he’ll make it.

