Jon Bon Jovi teases 40th anniversary celebration as he thanks fans for YouTube milestone

Jon Bon Jovi is thanking fans for their continued support following the news that Bon Jovi’s video for “Livin’ on a Prayer” has surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube.

“Just callin’ out to say thank you to everybody on YouTube for our 1 billionth view of the ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’ video,” he shared in a video message on Instagram. “Guess you liked it. We liked it, too. Thank you everybody for continuing to support Bon Jovi for 40 years.”

He then teased fans with what’s in store for the coming year, saying there are “lots of big things in the works for our 40th anniversary, so get ready for that.”

