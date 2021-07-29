Jon Bon Jovi now offering fans sneakers to match his signature rosé

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hampton Water

When your shoes clash with your wine…ugh, so embarrassing, right? Well, Jon Bon Jovi is here to save you from that fashion faux pas.

As Wine Spectator reports, Hampton Water rosé, the acclaimed wine created by Jon Bon Jovi and his son, Jesse Bongiovi, is teaming with the Italian sportswear brand Superga to create Hampton Water-branded shoes. According to Jesse, he first encountered the Superga team at a wine event; they “hit it off,” he says, and that led to the idea for the footwear.

The limited edition “Superga x Hampton Water 2750 Cotu Classic 2021” is a canvas sneaker with a hand-painted Hampton Water logo. It also has the words “Hampton Water” stitched across the heels and comes with two colors of dip-dyed shoelaces — one in “rosé pink,” of course, and the other in “Mediterranean blue.”

Two hundred pairs are now available for pre-order, via Superga’s website for $99. The official release date is August 30, which means you won’t be able to spend Summer 2021 sipping Hampton Water in your Hampton Water sneakers. But there’s always 2022, and maybe Bon Jovi will be back on the road by then.

Previously, Hampton Water teamed with the high-end candy brand Sugarfina to sell a line of branded rosé-flavored gummies.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.